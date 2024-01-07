Rowan Co. joins signature-matching pilot program for primary mail ballots

ROWAN CO., N.C. — Mail voters in a local county will not only have their ballots analyzed this primary election officials will also be checking their signatures.

A new elections law requires the state board to launch a signature-matching pilot program in 10 counties.

Only one of the 10 counties is in our area: Rowan County.

Election officials will use signature verification software to compare signatures on mail ballot applications and envelopes to their signatures on file with the board of elections.

This pilot program is just a test and all votes will count regardless.

Election officials are planning to present their findings from the pilot program to state lawmakers by May 1.

(WATCH BELOW: Contest for NC judicial seat comes down to mail-in ballot count)

Contest for NC judicial seat comes down to mail-in ballot count









©2024 Cox Media Group