Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 for possession of drugs, weapon of mass destruction

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Salisbury on Wednesday on charges related to possession of drugs and a weapon of mass destruction.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4800 block of Pleasant Place Road on Wednesday to serve a warrant on Terry Brett Bunn.

Deputies said that upon their arrival, Bunn was standing at the end of his driveway. When the deputies informed Bunn of the warrant for his arrest, he called for Elizabeth Ann Merwin to come from the house to collect his belongings.

While hanging his belongings to Merwin, Bunn dropped a small plastic bag with a white powder, deputies said. Bunn, Merwin and others present were then detained.

Deputies asked Bunn what was in the bag and he responded by saying that it looked like fentanyl, deputies said. The Special Investigations Unit then obtained a warrant to search the home.

Investigators said they discovered 56 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of fentanyl and one stolen shotgun. The shotgun was sawed off, deeming it a weapon of mass destruction.

Both Bunn and Merwin were arrested and face charges related to drug possession. Bunn faces charges that include drug trafficking, possession of a stolen firearm and child abuse, according to a release. Both are being held on bond at Rowan County Detention Center.

WATCH: 5 arrested in Charlotte during operation to enhance rail safety

5 arrested in Charlotte during operation to enhance rail safety

©2025 Cox Media Group