5 arrested in Charlotte during operation to enhance rail safety

CHARLOTTE — Five undocumented immigrants were arrested during a multi-agency operation in the Charlotte area on Feb. 6, officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stated in a news release.

The operation, involving ICE, Norfolk Southern Railroad Federal Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, aimed to enhance the safety of freight trains and their crews, officials said.

The operation was conducted in response to increased reports of gang-affiliated people on rail tracks, posing threats to citizens and railway employees while doing illegal activities, such as selling drugs and trespassing.

Everyone arrested during the operation was taken into ICE custody on administrative charges. They are pending removal.

