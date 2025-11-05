Samaritan’s Purse opens field hospital in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

BOONE, N.C. — Samaritan’s Purse has opened an emergency field hospital in Black River, Jamaica, to provide critical medical care to survivors of Hurricane Melissa.

According to a release, the field hospital, which includes more than 30 beds, an operating room, intensive care unit, and other essential medical facilities, was airlifted to Jamaica by Samaritan’s Purse’s 767 cargo aircraft at the request of the Ministry of Health.

The field hospital is staffed by doctors, nurses, and other members of the Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Assistance Response Team, who are providing surgical, emergency, and maternal care to those in need.

Over the past week, Samaritan’s Purse says it has also delivered nearly 100 tons of emergency relief supplies to Jamaica, including shelter tarps, water filters, solar lights, and hygiene kits.

The organization has installed community water filtration systems capable of serving up to 10,000 people per day with safe drinking water across the island’s most critically damaged areas.

