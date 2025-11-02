Samaritan’s Purse launches relief flights to aid in hurricane recovery

BOONE, N.C. — Samaritan’s Purse launched it’s third relief flight Sunday morning, bound for Jamacia, as the island recovers from Hurricane Melissa.

The plane was carrying an emergency field hospital that will be set up in Black River, which officials have called Ground Zero for the category five storm.

Melissa is blamed for 28 deaths in Jamacia and 31 in Haiti so far. More than half of Jamaica is still without power.

Mooresville-based Lowe’s is also pledging $1 million toward the recovery and rebuilding effort on the island.

