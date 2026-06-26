Samaritan’s Purse sends aid to Venezuela in response to deadly earthquakes

BOONE, N.C. — After two deadly earthquakes struck Venezuela on Thursday, more than 25,000 people are unaccounted for, and nearly 600 people are confirmed dead.

Volunteers from around the world, including right here in North Carolina, are helping the country as they sift through the debris.

Samaritan’s Purse is sending reinforcements to Venezuela. On Friday, a lot of logistic work was being done at the nonprofit’s headquarters in Boone to prepare.

Aaron Ashoff, the deputy director of international projects, told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty about efforts to get aid to the country.

Volunteers are planning their response in Boone as well as getting supplies ready at the Samaritan’s Purse warehouse in north Wilkesboro. Five tractor-trailers have been loaded with 100,000 pounds of supplies, including an emergency field hospital, that are being sent to the airport in Greensboro. Meanwhile, disaster response team members are on their way to the country.

“We’re gonna work with everyone there to provide aid, so it’s a total team effort,” Ashoff said. “We’re thankful for everyone that supports us, everyone that’s praying for us. We ask for more prayers.”

The supplies will be flown out of Greensboro Saturday morning and land at a base near Caracas.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. to hear from some of the volunteers headed to the region.

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