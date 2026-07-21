SC Election Commission agrees to changes for military, overseas voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Election Commission has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to ensure military and overseas voters can participate in the state’s upcoming U.S. Senate primary.

Federal law requires at least 45 days for military and overseas citizens to receive and return ballots in federal elections, but the Senate primary falls within a shorter timeframe.

Under the agreement, the Election Commission will notify all registered overseas voters and provide instructions on how they can cast their ballots.

Election officials will also document for the Justice Department when ballots are distributed and when they are returned to help ensure compliance with federal voting laws.

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