New 3D-printed fish houses installed in Lake Norman to boost habitats

Dozens of specially engineered fish houses were installed underwater in Lake Norman today as part of a major project to enhance wildlife habitats.

These 3D-printed concrete structures aim to provide crucial reef habitat for fish and other aquatic life.

Installations occurred at Norman State Park and Beatty’s Ford Access, marking a collaborative effort to improve conditions in the man-made lake for both species and the sport of fishing.

The project addresses a long-standing environmental need in Norman, which was created when the bottom of the reservoir, mainly farmland, was flooded approximately 60 years ago. This history resulted in a lack of natural woody habitat preferred by fish.

The habitat enhancement is a partnership between wildlife groups and Duke Energy, designed to offer permanent structures for aquatic life.

Previously, groups had installed temporary habitats using old Christmas trees or rock formations.

Billy Wilson, a North Carolina Wildlife Federation board member, explained the careful process involved in the installation. “They’re making sure that those fish houses are intricately placed,” Wilson said.

Wilson also highlighted the specific challenge Norman faces. “Norman doesn’t have a lot of natural woody habitat that fish like,” Wilson said. “So by installing these fish houses, we’re increasing the habitat options for the fish out there.”

Norman Wildlife Chapter Secretary David Myers provided historical context regarding the lake’s origins. “The bottom of the manmade reservoir, when flooded sixty-some years ago. Was mainly farmland,” Myers said.

The concrete structures are designed to benefit various aquatic species. Adam Nusplinger, Norman Wildlife Northern Iredell coordinator, noted that the structures will provide a place for aquatic life.

“It’ll provide aquatic life a place to grip, hold, and grab onto those structures and really provide a filter cleaning for the lake,” Nusplinger said.

These new habitats give fish places to live, eat, and hunt and allow algae and mussels to grow. For anglers, the project is expected to create reliable fishing spots.

Myers emphasized the benefit for those fishing, stating that the project will “improve their chances from going from fishing to catching.”

Two years ago, following Hurricane Helene, a major project involved removing 55 tons of debris from Norman. Wilson expressed satisfaction in shifting focus from debris removal to habitat improvement.

He noted that the same partners, including Lancaster Dock, Safe Harbor Skippers Landing, and Duke Energy, are collaborating again to enhance the habitat now that the lake is clean.

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