SC teens killed in crash just after midnight New Year’s Day

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — Two 18-year-olds died just after midnight on New Year’s Day after their car was T-boned, Cherokee County officials confirm.

The county coroner said the teens were from Gaffney and identified them as Gabriel Evan Allison and Ashlyn Blake Jones.

The accident happened on Old Post Road at 12:20 a.m. New Year’s Day when Allison, identified as the driver, crossed the center line, according to county officials.

Allison’s car, a 2010 Honda, was T-boned on the passenger’s side by a 2020 Infinity traveling the other direction.

Jones was the passenger in the Honda.

Allison was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected upon impact, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

