Father of 5 hit, killed on bicycle given to him for Christmas, family says

SALISBURY, N.C. — A family is mourning this new year after a father of five riding a bicycle was struck and killed in a hit-and-run near South Main Street in Salisbury.

Family members said they gave Mark Brotherton the bicycle for Christmas because his health conditions prevented him from driving.

Brotherton was struck Thursday night or Friday morning and police said the driver left the scene.

Brotherton’s ex-wife, Melissa Fitzgerald, said they are building a large wooden cross that will be placed at the scene where Brotherton died.

The couple had two children together and remained close over the years.

“He’s greatly missed,” the ex-wife said. “(We are) hoping someone will see this and get a conscience and either give us some clues, tell us who did this, or turn themselves in.”

Police believe Brotherton was heading toward Salisbury when an SUV heading in the same direction struck him on the bicycle. Friends said officers recovered a piece of the SUV, which broke off during the collision, allowing them to identify it as a 2008-2015 Nissan Armada.

“Whoever done it knows they done something,” said Brandon Fitzgerald, the victim’s friend. “Do yourself a favor and come forward, especially for these kids so they all can have some closure.”

Channel 9 learned surveillance cameras captured Brotherton leaving his home more than nine hours before he was found Friday morning.

Melissa Fitzgerald said the roadside cross has the names of Brotherton’s five children. She hopes the driver sees it and does what’s right.

“I don’t know what happened,” she said. “Why you took off? There had to be a reason you left. Maybe you were scared. I don’t know. But please do the right thing. Do the right thing for these kids.”

The police department is hoping to get help from the public on this case. They say the Nissan Armada would have damage to the right headlight area.













