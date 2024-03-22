Scammers target women in executive positions through email

CHARLOTTE — Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke is issuing a warning to watch out for emails targeting women in executive positions.

The emails typically read:

“The Charlotte Women Leaders Association would really like your participation. Would it be okay to email you info about our organization?”

The first thing you may notice is that the grammar is a little off, and the fine print at the bottom is gibberish.

Action 9 emailed the person who allegedly sent it but never heard back.

Those who are looking for a local professional organization specifically for women in leadership positions are encouraged to check out Women Executive.

It’s registered with the Secretary of State and in good standing with that agency.

A representative for the group said membership is by invitation only, and it does charity work for female students 25 and older.

