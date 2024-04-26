School bus crashes near high school in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. — A school bus crashed near a high school in Mint Hill Friday afternoon.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene just before 3 p.m. on Blair Road near Allen Station Drive. The area is near Rocky River High School, but it’s not clear which school the bus was coming from. We’re asking CMS for more information.

Firefighters told Channel 9 six people were taken from the scene to local hospitals.

A dark-colored car at the scene had heavy damage to its front. The grill was smashed and the hood appeared to have buckled in the crash.

The left side of the bus had heavy damage toward the front. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police were at the scene, along with other first responders.

Blair Road was shut down while the investigation into the crash was underway.

This was the second bus crash Channel 9 covered on Friday. That morning, two buses carrying middle schoolers on a school trip to Carowinds collided on Interstate 85. Read more about that crash here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

