5 students, driver hurt when buses on class trip collide in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Several students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital when two charter buses headed to Carowinds for a class trip collided Friday morning.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. on the ramp from Interstate 85 North to Ozark Avenue, Gaston County Emergency Services said.

According to a spokesperson for the Pickens County school district, five students who reported soreness and a bus driver all went to the hospital to be checked out by EMS.

Gastonia police confirmed to Channel 9 that about 85 middle school students and 21 chaperones were on the two buses and were headed to Carowinds for a class trip. Channel 9 has learned Carowinds was hosting its Festival of Music on Friday, and a parent said the students are all in the sixth grade band.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned one of the buses rear-ended the other bus, sending it off the interstate and into the treeline along the shoulder. Police said it was the driver of that bus who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Parent Kitta Milam said the students who were on board attend Richard H. Gettys Middle School in Easley, South Carolina. The town is near Greenville.

“My son did tell me one of his friends got a bloody nose and the bus driver couldn’t move. He was shaken up, obviously. I mean he’s 12, it’s his first time in a crash so that’s really all I got from them,” Milam said. “We’re still waiting to hear if we need to drive out there to get them or meet them somewhere of if they’ll have another bus bringing them home.”

At the scene, dozens of police, firefighters, and EMS were on scene working to get children off the buses. The bus that ran off the road had heavy damage to its front end, the source said.

Channel 9 could see the buses are owned by A&W Travels. We’re reaching out to them for more information.

Dozens of kids were walking in a line down the shoulder of the highway away from the crash, and Channel 9 learned they were walking to Fire Station No. 6, which is not far from the interstate.

An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation says one lane on I-85 is expected to remain closed until about 1:15 p.m. Friday.

The spokesperson for the school district said they were sending local buses and buses from the charter company to pick everyone up and take them home. The Richard H. Gettys Middle principal is on one of the local buses, he said.

The School District of Pickens County shared a statement about the crash, saying they were “relieved there were no serious injuries.”

“On Friday, 4/26/24, two charter buses with SDPC students en route to North Carolina were involved in an accident near Gastonia,” the statement reads. “The accident involved one charter bus colliding with the second bus. The accident occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. There were 85 students and 21 chaperones on the buses. 106 total riders. Emergency medical teams arrived and assisted individuals as needed. After assessing all the individuals, five students and one driver were transported for further medical attention or to be assessed for minor injuries. We have notified parents and guardians of students involved in the accident.

“We are relieved that there were no serious injuries and we are thankful for the prompt response of the Gaston County Emergency Services and law enforcement.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

