School Bus Safety Act sparks debate after I-77 crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The School Bus Safety Act of 2025, introduced before the April crash in Chester County, seeks to mandate enhanced safety features on school buses nationwide.

It proposes mandatory safety features on school buses, including 3-point seatbelts, fire suppression systems, automatic emergency braking, and electronic stability control systems.

“Logic tells me there probably would have been fewer [injuries], but I really truly don’t know,” said T. Melton, Richburg Fire Chief, reflecting on the potential impact of seatbelts during the crash.

The crash on I-77 involved a Lexington County school bus carrying 38 people, with three individuals transported to hospitals by helicopter. Emergency responders described the scene as ‘controlled chaos’ with the interstate shut down.

Melton emphasized the importance of reviewing current safety protocols, stating, “You can’t always go the same way you’ve been going; you gotta look at things and see if there is a better way.”

The bill has sparked discussions among lawmakers about the necessity and effectiveness of the proposed safety features.

Congressman Ralph Norman expressed concerns about federal mandates, stating:

“Every parent wants their child to be safe, but that doesn’t mean Washington should be stepping in with more top-down mandates. A federal, one-size-fits-all approach raises real concerns. Does this apply just to public schools, or are private, charter, and homeschool transportation roped in too? And, is there evidence that the provisions in this bill, like automatic braking systems or fire suppression rules, would have actually prevented the recent bus crash referenced? These are questions that must be answered before we pile on more costly regulation and federal overreach.”

The School Bus Safety Act of 2025 is currently under review in committee.

VIDEO: School bus in deadly I-77 rollover had similar issue in 2023

Records: School bus in deadly I-77 rollover had similar issue in 2023

©2025 Cox Media Group