Schools in York County excel in state report cards

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina released its school report cards and schools in York County continue to receive high marks.

Almost all Clover and Fort Mill schools scored an excellent rating.

Hunter Street and Jefferson elementary schools in York’s school district did, too.

Rock Hill Schools had a mix of good and average grades.

The lowest ranking in our area was Central High School in the Chesterfield County Schools district which received an unsatisfactory grade.

