Scout Motors to invest $120M in new SC parts facility

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Scout Motors is creating more jobs in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster announced the company plans to invest $120 million in a new parts supplier in Orangeburg.

It is expected to create 400 jobs in 2027, according to reports from ABC Columbia.

Last month, Scout Motors decided to move its global headquarters to Plaza Midwood.

Governor Josh Stein said the investment will add $5 billion to the state’s economy over the next 12 years.

Scout said the headquarters will also bring 1,200 jobs to Charlotte with an average salary of $172,000 per year.

