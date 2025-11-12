Scout Motors to create 1,200 jobs in Charlotte, investing $206.9 million

CHARLOTTE — On Wednesday, Governor Josh Stein announced that Scout Motors Inc. will create 1,200 jobs in Mecklenburg County, investing over $206.9 million to establish its corporate headquarters in Charlotte.

Scout Motors, formed in 2022 to revive the iconic Scout brand, will establish a 300,000-square-foot office in Charlotte to serve as the home base for research and development, IT, finance, sales, marketing, and other corporate functions.

“Scout Motors is revitalizing an iconic American brand, creating high-quality jobs, and building the next great automotive company right here in the Carolinas,” said Governor Josh Stein.

The Scout, originally produced by International Harvester from 1961 to 1980, was the world’s first utility vehicle capable of both off-road adventure and family duty.

In October 2024, Scout Motors unveiled its new concept vehicles, the Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra truck, both designed with an all-electric or extended-range electric model.

Initial production is targeted to begin in 2027 at the Scout Motors Production Center, which is now under construction.

While salaries for the positions will vary, the average annual salary is expected to be $172,878, exceeding the Mecklenburg County average of $86,830.These new jobs could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $207.4 million for the region.

Scout Motors’ operation in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today.

Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $4.8 billion.

The JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $46,524,750, spread over 12 years.

Scout Motors Inc. (ANDREW TRAHAN PHOTOGRAPHY LLC)

Because Scout Motors chose a site in Mecklenburg County, which is classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving as much as $15.5 million into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account.

“This is outstanding news for Mecklenburg County and the entire state of North Carolina,” said Senator Caleb Theodros.

“Days like this are the result of the hard work of our many local, regional, and state economic development professionals,” said Representative Becky Carney.

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the Commerce Department’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the North Carolina Community College System, Central Piedmont Community College, the University of North Carolina System, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, North Carolina A&T State University, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, Mecklenburg County, CharlotteWorks, and the City of Charlotte.

With Scout Motors establishing its headquarters in Charlotte, the region is set to benefit from significant economic growth and job creation, reinforcing North Carolina’s reputation as a top state for business.

VIDEO: Governor’s $4M plan to combat hunger brings relief to struggling Anson County families

Governor’s $4M plan to combat hunger brings relief to struggling Anson County families

©2025 Cox Media Group