Search continues for man who jumped off bridge into river

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

The Catawba River in South Carolina

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County emergency workers and the coroner’s office have been searching for a man for more than two weeks.

The man reportedly stopped his car on Feb. 5 on the Highway 5 bridge and jumped into the Catawba River.

Crews have been using boats and special diving equipment to search for his remains.

Officials with the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said they’re dealing with low visibility and a strong undertow.

There are no plans to call off the search.

