Bridge closed as first responders search for someone in Catawba River

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. — The Highway 5 bridge over the Catawba River is closed Monday night while first responders try to find someone who jumped into the water, Lancaster County authorities said.

A man reportedly drove a van onto the bridge at about 5:25 p.m., got out, then jumped into the river, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A swift water rescue team is on scene, along with other first responders.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

