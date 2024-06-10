Search warrant executed at popular pawn shop in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — A search warrant was executed at a popular pawn shop in Hickory Monday evening.

The incident took place at the Gold King on Startown Road.

Deputies said they were investigating allegations that items stolen in organized retail thefts were being taken to the business.

Investigators told Channel 9 that they had already recovered $10,000 worth of stolen property.

The owner of the pawn shop was then taken into custody.

