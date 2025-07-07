Second teen arrested in Monroe shooting

MONROE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the June 26 shooting on Skywatch Lane.

On July 1, detectives arrested 16-year-old Jaquarious Isiah Watts, charging him as an adult with Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Residence. Watts is currently being held at a secure juvenile detention facility.

This in an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Monroe Police or Union County Crime Stoppers.

VIDEO: Monroe home targeted by gunfire for 2nd time, a painful reminder of boy’s death

Monroe home targeted by gunfire for 2nd time, a painful reminder of boy’s death

©2025 Cox Media Group