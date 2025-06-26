17-year-old arrested in Monroe drive-by shooting

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a drive-by shooting late Monday night.

Maseon Ja’marcus Jackson was charged as an adult with discharging a firearm into an occupied residence after shots were fired into two homes in the 600 block of Skywatch Lane.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m., when multiple individuals exited a vehicle and fired into the homes, leaving a 16-year-old male critically wounded.

The wounded teen, believed to be involved in the incident, was critically injured by what detectives suspect was accidental gunfire from an accomplice.

He was taken to Atrium Health Union Hospital with life-threatening injuries before being later airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte.

Jackson is currently held at a secure juvenile detention center on a $1 million bond.

The Monroe Police Department is actively investigating the case and urges anyone with information to contact them at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

