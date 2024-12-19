Senate to vote to restore social security benefits

NORTH CAROLINA — A vote that could restore social security benefits to billions is slated for this week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. Senate passed the key procedural vote on Wednesday.

The bi-partisan bill repeals two policies that would allow an increase in payments to more than 3 million Americans.

Most of those Americans are teachers and police officers who receive public pensions.

However, North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis expressed concerns about the $200 billion cost of the bill to the Social Security Trust Fund.

“Know that you are making the job harder to fix the trust fund that is ten years from going insolvent,” Tillis said.

The Senate will still need to formally pass the bill, which is expected to occur this week. If not, the process will start over again.

VIDEO: 9 Investigates team receives prestigious award for Social Security overpayments investigation

9 Investigates team receives prestigious award for Social Security overpayments investigation













©2024 Cox Media Group