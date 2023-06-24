Senators discuss FCC commissioner nominations

WASHINGTON — The future of local broadcasting took center stage at a Senate hearing this week.

“I think, in a lot of ways, local journalism is what people still trust today,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, and chair of the Senate Commerce Committee.

They met to consider the nomination of a new FCC commissioner and the renominations of two more.

Senators spoke about updating FCC rules to ensure the survival of local news and broadcasters as TV streaming services grow.

“Taking a look at how we can make sure that local broadcasters get fair value for the content they’re providing,” Cantwell said.

Lawmakers pushed the FCC to modernize rules in place long before streaming services existed.









