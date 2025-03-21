Sex offender faces new charges after prison release

SALISBURY, N.C. — A registered sex offender was arrested on new charges upon his release from prison in Salisbury.

Justin Dale Edwards, 37, was booked into the Rowan County Jail on Saturday after being transferred from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Edwards was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. These charges stem from a report received by deputies in January 2024, alleging that Edwards sexually abused a child in 2023 when she was 11 years old.

The investigation involved the Rowan County Department of Social Services and the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center.

Warrants for Edwards’ arrest were obtained in April 2024, but his arrest was delayed until his release from prison.

Edwards is being held on a $350,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rowan County District Court on Monday.

Records indicate that Edwards was previously convicted of sexually abusing minors aged 13 and 15 in Davidson County between 2010 and 2011, which led to his registration as a sex offender.

Edwards’ arrest highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement to address allegations of child sexual abuse and ensure accountability for offenders.

