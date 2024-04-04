Sheetz adding K-9 officers to several stores in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are planning any road trips this summer, you might see something unusual when you fill up your gas tank.

Some Sheetz gas stations are putting in additional security measures, including K-9 officers.

At this point, Sheetz said the dogs will be at several stores in Greensboro.

A statement to Channel 9 from Sheetz does not say if they plan to do this at more stores, including those in the Charlotte area.

VIDEO: York County Detention Center unveils newest K-9 recruit

York County Detention Center unveils newest K-9 recruit





©2024 Cox Media Group