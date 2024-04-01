Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff unveils agreement for healthcare at detention facilities

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Health service changes are coming to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central (MCDCC).

Not long ago, Sheriff Garry L. McFadden asked for proposals from different medical and mental health companies about patient healthcare services for inmates at the detention center.

On Monday, McFadden announced that VitalCore Health Strategies will continue to provide care to all inmates at MCDCC.

VitalCore was chosen out of six different company proposals; the new agreement will begin on May 19.

“We are excited to embark on this relationship with VitalCore Health Strategies,” McFadden said, “This collaboration is a shared partnership. VitalCore’s CEO, Viola Riggin shares our passion for changing the culture and philosophy within our detention center.”

