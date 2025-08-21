Shelby motel gets one last chance to stay open despite crime history

SHELBY, N.C. — A motel that police called the worst hotel in Shelby has one more chance to stay open.

A superior court judge signed an order earlier this month for the Governor’s Inn on West Dixon Boulevard, our partners at the Shelby Star reported.

The motel has had a documented history of violent crimes, overdoses, and prostitution.

The owners must shut down and sell if the motel violates the order any time over the next 12 months, court documents said.

