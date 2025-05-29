Semi-trailer carrying building supplies smashes into Shelby hotel

SHELBY, N.C. — A semi-trailer truck crashed into a hotel building in Shelby early Thursday morning, Channel 9 has learned.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. at the Comfort Inn off of Highway 74, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand went to the scene and spotted the truck and the damage to the building. There was also debris scattered that had fallen off of the truck.

An employee with the hotel told Channel 9’s Mark Taylor that the truck crashed through the wall and ended up near an elevator inside the building.

Highway 74 was open while first responders worked on the crash.

We’re asking if anyone was hurt, and what may have led up to the crash. Check back for updates.

