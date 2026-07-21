Sheriff warns of safety risks after Lake Norman jet ski crash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two rented jet skis collided on Lake Norman Sunday afternoon, resulting in one rider sustaining a broken leg and a severe laceration, deputies said.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol deputies responded and located the injured rider within minutes of their arrival.

They provided immediate medical care onboard the sheriff’s office patrol boat, controlling bleeding and stabilizing the injury. The victim was then transported to a boat dock where emergency medical services were waiting. The person was subsequently taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

The sheriff’s office encourages all vessel operators to wear a life jacket, stay alert and maintain a safe distance from other vessels.

They also advise against operating a boat or personal watercraft while impaired.

“This incident is also an important reminder that operating a vessel on the lake carries the same responsibility as driving a vehicle. Impaired operation, excessive speed, or careless riding can have life-changing consequences in an instant,” the sheriff said.

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