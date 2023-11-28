Sherrills Ford woman accused of stealing $14K from employer

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Sherrills Ford woman was charged with embezzlement from the Denver business where she worked, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Authorities started an embezzlement investigation on Oct. 9 after the owner of the business, which is located in the 4300 block of North Highway 16 Business, reported that money was missing from its account.

The employee, Leah Marie Granger, 28, of Sherrill’s Ford, is accused of converting gift cards, credit transactions, and other means into cash from the business and keeping it, the sheriff’s office said.

Granger took at least $14,000 from the business between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, detectives said.

The money was taken while Granger was the only one working.

She was charged with one felony count of embezzlement and turned herself in on Tuesday.

Granger was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Her first court appearance will be on Wednesday.









