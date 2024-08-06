Local

Simone Biles headlines ‘Gold Over America Tour’ in Charlotte

By Your704 Staff

Olympics - Saturday PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

By Your704 Staff

CHARLOTTE — The most decorated gymnast of all time is headed to the Queen City this fall.

Eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles will lead the Gold Over America Tour coming to the Spectrum Center on Oct. 9.

The pop concert-style performance will showcase the athleticism and championship journeys of Biles and cast members Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Paul Juda, Peng-Peng Lee, Brody Malone, Katelyn Ohashi, Stephen Nedoroscik, Fred Richard, Joscelyn Roberson, Mélanie Johanna de Jesus dos Santos, Casimir Schmidt and others.

Image 1 of 47
Simone Biles

Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Expect high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience and determination.

The show is approximately 110 minutes long, including intermission.

Tickets start at $35 and are on sale through Ticketmaster.

VIDEO: Professional tennis coming to the Spectrum Center

Professional tennis coming to the Spectrum Center



©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read