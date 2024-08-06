Simone Biles headlines ‘Gold Over America Tour’ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The most decorated gymnast of all time is headed to the Queen City this fall.
Eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles will lead the Gold Over America Tour coming to the Spectrum Center on Oct. 9.
The pop concert-style performance will showcase the athleticism and championship journeys of Biles and cast members Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Paul Juda, Peng-Peng Lee, Brody Malone, Katelyn Ohashi, Stephen Nedoroscik, Fred Richard, Joscelyn Roberson, Mélanie Johanna de Jesus dos Santos, Casimir Schmidt and others.
Expect high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience and determination.
The show is approximately 110 minutes long, including intermission.
Tickets start at $35 and are on sale through Ticketmaster.
