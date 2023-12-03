Skill at The Quill: Local students win big at state writing competition

CHARLOTTE — Students at local high schools and middle schools dominated this weekend at a statewide writing competition known as The Quill.

Twenty schools qualified from the regional competitions to compete in the state finals, held on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Although other schools won the title of school state champions, individual students from the Charlotte area won, and local schools placed in the top 10 for high school and top 2 for middle school.

Two Ardrey Kell students took home state championship titles in the four individual categories. Noah Wardy won first place in the Problem / Solution category. Jackie Fan became the state champion for Argumentation writing.

In the high school competition, Ardrey Kell placed fifth. South Lenoir and North Lenoir took home ninth and tenth places.

Qizheng Li of Jay M Robinson Middle School became a repeat state champion in the Problem / Solution category.

Jay M. Robinson Middle School took home second place overall.

The Quill is the first of 20 competitions to determine the best high school and middle schools in the state.

The annual competition concludes in May when the best overall performance among the 20 scholastic competitions is summed up.

