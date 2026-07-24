SLED investigates death of inmate at Chesterfield County Detention Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate was found dead inside a cell at the Chesterfield County Detention Center. Sheriff Cambo Streater was notified of the death at approximately 11:39 a.m. on Friday, prompting an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The inmate was housed alone at the time of the incident. The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the investigation conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

No further information regarding the incident will be released at this time.

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