Snack food company selling Lincolnton plant

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A big player in the chip game announced a consolidation plan that involves closing their Lincolnton plant.

Utz Brands, Inc. decided to sell three facilities to Our Home, the food company that makes Popchpis and other Better-For-You snack brands.

Employees at the Lincolnton plant will keep their jobs -- Utz says current employees will become Our Home employees, keeping their pay rates and PTO allotments.

Utz’s Kings Mountain manufacturing facility will be one of 13 remaining active plants.

(WATCH: Fruit pouch manufacturer sued for ‘extremely high’ levels of lead)

Fruit pouch manufacturer sued for ‘extremely high’ levels of lead

©2024 Cox Media Group