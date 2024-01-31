Snack food company selling Lincolnton plant

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A big player in the chip game announced a consolidation plan that involves closing their Lincolnton plant.
Utz Brands, Inc. decided to sell three facilities to Our Home, the food company that makes Popchpis and other Better-For-You snack brands.
Employees at the Lincolnton plant will keep their jobs -- Utz says current employees will become Our Home employees, keeping their pay rates and PTO allotments.
Utz’s Kings Mountain manufacturing facility will be one of 13 remaining active plants.
