‘So special’: Ministry founder honors late wife with touching love story

CHARLOTTE — One Charlotte resident has published a book in honor of his late wife. Friday would have been their 72nd anniversary, and if it were possible to capture the complexities, simplicities and beauty of a 70-year love story in words and pictures, Leighton Ford has made a valiant attempt.

“I loved her, and I wanted everybody to know why,” he told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

Ford is a longtime Charlotte resident, author, artist, and founder of Leighton Ford Ministries. He made the decision to write the book to his late wife, Jean Ford, after her death in 2024.

“There were so many people who knew her and loved her,” Ford said. “I wanted people who knew her to say, this, this is her, and people who didn’t know her say, I wish I had known her, because she was so special.”

The couple met at Wheaton College in Illinois. It was the late evangelist Billy Graham who drew Leighton to the Christian school after they met at a youth rally. Reverend Graham was Jean’s older brother. Leighton and Jean first met at a hockey game. Leighton remembers that night clearly.

“I remember her,” he said. “Don’t remember, don’t remember the hockey.”

The two built a life together centered in love and faith. They had three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. There was joy, and loss. Their son Sandy died when he was just 21 years old.

Ford describes his wife as a people person, with a quiet strength and the quality of attentiveness. Together, they were a team.

“I really felt God brought us together because I needed her,” Ford said.

Through writing to Jean, he’s reminisced through their life together, and Ford says it’s brought gratitude.

“The gratitude outgrows the grief, but I always miss her,” he said.

To purchase a copy of Leighton’s book, email stacyevansmorris@gmail.com.

