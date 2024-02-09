CONCORD, N.C. — People will soon be able to sip and stroll in downtown Concord.

City leaders just approved a social district map that will loosen restrictions on carrying open alcohol containers in public areas.

THE MAP:

Social district map approved by Concord City Council

The social district will fall between McCahern Boulevard Southeast and City Place Southwest.

City Hall and the Courthouse, along with other government buildings, will not be included as areas where people can carry alcohol openly.

The plan goes into effect on Aug. 1.

(WATCH: Reusable cups unveiled for Plaza Midwood social district)

Reusable cups unveiled for Plaza Midwood social district

©2024 Cox Media Group