Residents get to share thoughts on social district proposed for Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — Residents are getting the chance to share their thoughts on proposal to bring a social district to Plaza Midwood. Those are designated areas where people can walk on the sidewalk with open, to-go containers of alcoholic drinks.

There’s public comment scheduled on Monday for the current proposal.

This is just one step in what’s become a 15-step process for a Charlotte neighborhood to receive a social district.

The proposal for Plaza Midwood’s social district lays out a 60-acre area that stretches over a mile, from the Salvation Army on the west side to Morningside Drive on the east side.

City council will hear public comment Monday night on allowing social districts. Once this happens, council can schedule a vote on the matter, but it’s not clear from the agenda when that will happen.

If it gets a social district, the Plaza Midwood region would need to use special cups and specific signage.

More than 50% of the neighborhood’s businesses have sent letters saying they are on board.

Several surrounding cities and towns have created social districts, including the Town of Pineville.

Charlotte is being more meticulous about the process than other cities. There is a 15-step process that is tailored to each neighborhood. The biggest hurdle is that half of the businesses in any given neighborhood must submit a letter showing their support for the city council to consider a social district there.

