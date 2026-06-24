DALLAS, N.C. — A Dallas man appeared in court on Wednesday, charged with failing to report his father’s death. Investigators believe Theron Tuttle’s father, a Korean War veteran in his 90s, had been dead for days before the son called 911 on Father’s Day. Theron Tuttle, who was his father’s caretaker, denies waiting to report the death.

He told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon that police seized his phone and “everything” after he placed a 911 call from the home on Holly Avenue in Dallas to report the death.

The home belongs to Theron Tuttle’s father, Thomas Tuttle. The father and son lived there alone.

“I’ve known Mr. Tuttle for about 20-some years,” said a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified.

The neighbor said Thomas Tuttle was revered.

“Never had an ounce of trouble out of him, extremely nice fellow,” the neighbor told Lemon.

The neighbor was stunned to see police surrounding the house on Sunday. Theron Tuttle told Lemon he called 911 as soon as he found his father.

However, investigators believe the father had been dead for days. People in the neighborhood had no idea.

“It’s a sad thing for me,” the neighbor said. “Very sad to hear about that. He needed some help, a caretaker.”

Theron Tuttle was supposed to be that caretaker.

Theron Tuttle told Lemon that he loves his father dearly and that he had been there for for him his entire life.

Experts told Lemon that the police rely on autopsies for more details in cases like this.

Theron Tuttle asked for a court-appointed attorney on Wednesday on the felony charge, understanding that there could be more. He is out of jail on bond.

Son denies waiting days to report father’s death, faces felony charge Theron Tuttle

Theron Tuttle is scheduled to return to court in three weeks unless a grand jury indicts him first or he is hit with more charges.

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