South Carolina aims to reduce obesity rates with new SNAP restrictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a waiver on Wednesday for South Carolina to exclude candy, energy drinks, soft drinks, and sweetened beverages from the list of eligible foods under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins for approving the waiver, which aims to promote healthier outcomes for SNAP recipients by encouraging the purchase of nutritious food instead of junk food.

“Thank you to President Trump and Secretary Rollins for approving our light-touch, common-sense approach to strengthen the SNAP program by promoting healthier outcomes for South Carolinians,” said McMaster in a news release.

“President Trump has made it clear: We are restoring SNAP to its true purpose – nutrition,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

McMaster announced his intent to pursue the waiver in August and issued an executive order in September directing the South Carolina Department of Social Services to submit the waiver.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina has one of the highest adult obesity rates in the United States, with approximately 36% of adults in the state classified as obese.

South Carolina joins a growing number of states that have secured USDA approval for similar waivers.Data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey indicates that SNAP enrollees consume significantly more sugary drinks than nonrecipients, with children enrolled in SNAP consuming 43% more than children not enrolled in SNAP with similar incomes.

With the waiver in place, South Carolina aims to address its high obesity rates by encouraging healthier eating habits among SNAP recipients, aligning with broader efforts to improve public health outcomes.

VIDEO: Doctors research brain surgery that could be used to treat obesity

Doctors research brain surgery that could be used to treat obesity

©2025 Cox Media Group