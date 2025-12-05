SC Rep. Nancy Mace introduces bill to crack down on SNAP fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace wants additional measures in place to cut down on SNAP fraud, according to a release.

She introduced “The FAIR Act” Thursday to bring accountability to the program. That stands for Food Assistance Integrity and Responsibility.

The bill would require anyone seeking SNAP benefits or using an EBT card to show a photo ID.

Mace says more than $100 million in benefits were stolen during the first quarter of 2025.

VIDEO: Rep. Nancy Mace holds town hall in Rock Hill, addresses key issues

Rep. Nancy Mace holds town hall in Rock Hill, addresses key issues

©2025 Cox Media Group