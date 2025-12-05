Local

SC Rep. Nancy Mace introduces bill to crack down on SNAP fraud

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE - SNAP delays
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace wants additional measures in place to cut down on SNAP fraud, according to a release.

She introduced “The FAIR Act” Thursday to bring accountability to the program. That stands for Food Assistance Integrity and Responsibility.

ALSO READ >> Rep. Nancy Mace Urges DOJ to take over Logan Federico murder case

The bill would require anyone seeking SNAP benefits or using an EBT card to show a photo ID.

Mace says more than $100 million in benefits were stolen during the first quarter of 2025.

VIDEO: Rep. Nancy Mace holds town hall in Rock Hill, addresses key issues

Rep. Nancy Mace holds town hall in Rock Hill, addresses key issues

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read