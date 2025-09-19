South Carolina fires election director, seeks new leadership

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has fired its election director as the State Election Commission seeks new leadership.

The decision to dismiss Howard Knapp was made during a vote by the State Election Commission, according to Chairman Dennis Shedd. Shedd emphasized that the firing was not due to any voting problems.

Currently, South Carolina is engaged in negotiations with the Department of Justice concerning its request for data on the state’s more than 3 million voters.

The commission didn’t provide any further comment.

