Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

FORT MILL, S.C. — An armed man was shot and killed by police officers on Tuesday in Fort Mill while they were serving a warrant. The man, identified as Yves Venne, 74, was armed with a metal tire iron at the Sycamore Apartments on Clydesdales Court, officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a Wednesday news release.

The incident involved officers from the York County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the York County Multi-Agency Drug Enforcement Unit. Rock Hill Police officers also participated in the operation.

Venne was shot during the encounter, taken to a hospital, and died, SLED said.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

SLED is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division continues its investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

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