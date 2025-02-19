South Carolina teachers to get $1,500 raise, $50K goal not met

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina teachers hoping for a starting salary of $50,000 will have to wait at least another year, as the House budget committee proposes a $1,500 increase, raising the starting pay from $47,000 to $48,500.

According to the Herald, the proposed increase affects about 45 school districts where starting salaries are currently below $48,500.

Additionally, the state minimum salary schedule, which determines pay based on experience and education, will see a $1,500 raise across all levels. This adjustment aims to incentivize teachers to remain in their positions.

“In many ways, the most important recruitment effort the state can make is encouraging current teachers to remain in the profession,” said Patrick Kelly, director of governmental affairs for the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

State Rep. Bill Whitmire, R-Oconee, who oversees public education spending, noted, “We didn’t have enough money to do it. I’d love to have done it. We had so many other expenses, not only just in public education, but we’ve got six other subcommittees. So that’s the best we could do this year.”

The salary schedule will be streamlined from five lanes to four by removing the lane for a bachelor’s degree plus 18 hours of continuing education, as most teachers in that category have advanced to a master’s degree. The proposed salary increase would cost the state approximately $112 million annually. Governor Henry McMaster and the Department of Education have expressed a desire to reach a $50,000 starting salary during this year’s budget discussions, which would require $200 million in annual funding.

Despite the proposed increases, South Carolina still faces over 1,000 unfilled teaching positions. However, efforts to raise salaries have positioned the state near the top in the Southeast for starting and average teacher pay, contributing to ongoing efforts to address educator shortages.

VIDEO: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launches new initiatives to help teachers with housing

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launches new initiatives to help teachers with housing

©2025 Cox Media Group