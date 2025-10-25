South End eatery shuttered after almost a decade

CHARLOTTE — Blaze Pizza has closed its South End restaurant after nearly a decade.

The fast-casual pizza joint is listed as “closed” on the company’s website. A sign was posted at the location at 1750 Camden Road.

“We’ll Miss You,” it reads. “We want to thank you for the support over the last 10 years in the South End community.”

Blaze opened its 2,500-square-foot restaurant there in April 2016.

Read more here.

WATCH: ‘Feeling the pinch’: Gaston County food pantry worries as funds dry up with government shutdown

‘Feeling the pinch’: Gaston County food pantry worries as funds dry up with government shutdown

©2025 Cox Media Group