Spectrum Center set to host first round NCAA tournament games

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City will welcome some of college basketball’s top teams this week as the Spectrum Center will host four first round games in the 2024 Men’s NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State and Michigan State will kick off the day with a 8/9 seed matchup at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. UNC-Chapel Hill will play either Howard or Wagner right after. Tip-off should be around 2:45 p.m.

Texas will face either Virginia or Colorado State at 6:50 p.m. Tennessee and Saint Peter’s will cap off the night with tip set for 9:20 p.m.

Other Carolina teams in the tournament include Duke and North Carolina State.

(WATCH BELOW: Carolina Panthers host Regional Spelling Bee)

Carolina Panthers host Regional Spelling Bee

©2024 Cox Media Group