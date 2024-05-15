Actress Angie Harmon says ‘Instacart is beyond responsible’ for dog’s death

CHARLOTTE — In an ABC News exclusive, actress Angie Harmon is speaking for the first time since she says a delivery driver shot and killed her family dog.

“It’s so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun,” the “Law & Order” actress said.

The Instacart delivery driver shot and killed their family dog, Oliver, on March 30 in southeast Charlotte.

“I heard Emery screaming — my youngest Emery — I just heard her say, ‘Did you just shoot my dog?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ Because I —”

“Doesn’t compute,” anchor Juju Chang said.

Harmon put a grocery order in through Instacart for Easter Sunday. She said she was communicating with the shopper Merle via text message, but on the other end of the phone was someone else.

“I think it didn’t really hit us until later, and that’s when we called Instacart and they just were like, ‘Oh, gosh, that’s terrible. Well, you know, we’ll see what we can do. And we’ll get back to you.’ I was like no, no, you don’t understand,” Harmon said. “This man was claiming to be like — it looked like we were talking to a middle-aged slightly older woman named Merle who was talking to me and talking to me about my order. And that’s not who showed up at my house.”

A gunshot rang out after the groceries were delivered. Her daughters, 15-year-old Emery and 18-year-old Avery, ran to the yard screaming.

“I think we were in such shock,” Harmon said. “I was screaming at Avery to call 911. And when I said that [the driver] goes, he said, No, I’m calling 911. I’ll do it.’”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrived at Harmon’s home. They told ABC News that the driver told officers a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog.

With no charges filed and the case closed, Harmon said she wants answers. Her team filed a lawsuit against Instacart and the shopper for criminal trespassing and negligence.

“First of all, I think Instacart is beyond responsible for all of this. Like this didn’t have to happen,” she said. “And you know the damages that it has done to our family.”

ABC News reached out to Instacart. The company said, “while we cannot comment on pending litigation, we have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account has been permanently deactivated from our platform.”

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte woman claims Instacart driver threatened her over order)

Charlotte woman claims Instacart driver threatened her over order

©2024 Cox Media Group