Speeding led to wreck that killed 2 Hickory men

Two men died in a fiery single-vehicle traffic crash on Sunday, the Hickory Police Department stated in a news release.

A Dodge Challenger driven by James Sigmon, 27, was traveling near the 600 block on 14th Street SW around 2:20 a.m. when it ran off the road, collided with a tree, and caught fire.

Sigmon, of Hickory, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Jared Turpin, 26, of Hickory, was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and died a short time later.

Excessive speed is a factor.

Hickory police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

