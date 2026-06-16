Stanley police seize loaded gun, drugs in traffic stop arrest

STANLEY, N.C. — Officers with the Stanley Police Department made an arrest after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a loaded firearm and various illegal drugs on Monday.

Torian Powell faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say Powell was pulled over after they observed illegal drug activity outside a local business. An investigation ensued, which led to a probable cause search of Powell’s vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a loaded firearm, about 1.6 ounces of marijuana, seven dosage units of MDMA, and approximately 3.25 ounces of THC-infused edibles. Suboxone was also located during the search.

Further investigation revealed that Powell is a convicted felon and was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Powell was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Powell was issued a no-bond hold. He’s being held at the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

©2026 Cox Media Group