Statesville man faces felony sex crime charges against a child

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man is facing felony charges for sex crimes against a child, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Pedro Aguirre Jr., 28, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

The charges stem from offenses that allegedly occurred between January 2017 and January 2018.

Pedro Aguirre Jr.

Aguirre is currently being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

